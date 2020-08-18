Hanover student tests positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools confirmed that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hanover County Schools says the student who tested positive is in the county’s Jump Start program at Beaverdam Elementary School.
This comes after three employees who work at the county’s school board office tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few months.
Hanover officials released the following regarding the number of employees who actively worked in all of the buildings and tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March:
- School Board Office - 3
- Cold Harbor Elementary School - 2
- Patrick Henry High School - 1
- Hanover High School - 1
- Former Lee-Davis High School - 2
The school district says they work collaboratively with the Hanover Health Department and that none of the cases required the district to close its buildings.
The custodial staff completed a deep cleaning to sanitize the affected area.
