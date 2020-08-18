GRTC reports first COVID-19 case for August

This case is the 19th GRTC employee who has tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: Coronavirus graphic)
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 18, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 12:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has reported its first COVID-19 case for the month of August, making it the 19th employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

GRTC says the employee, who has public-facing service functions, has been quarantined.

GRTC continues to host on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff, conducted by SecureHealth, a regionally owned and operated urgent care provider.

On-going and repeated testing remains an important tool to aid in early detection of COVID-19 in the workforce for asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infections.

