GRTC reports first COVID-19 case for August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has reported its first COVID-19 case for the month of August, making it the 19th employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.
GRTC says the employee, who has public-facing service functions, has been quarantined.
GRTC continues to host on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff, conducted by SecureHealth, a regionally owned and operated urgent care provider.
On-going and repeated testing remains an important tool to aid in early detection of COVID-19 in the workforce for asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infections.
For the latest GRTC updates, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.