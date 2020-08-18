Groups rally downtown to protect gun rights, rent relief

Groups rally downtown to protect gun rights, rent relief
Fund Black Futures March. (Source: OliviaUgino/NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | August 18, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated August 18 at 1:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple groups are marching in rallies to protect gun rights, defunding the police, rent relief and school funding in downtown Richmond on the first day of the General Assembly’s Special Session.

One of the groups, a militia group, was seen chanting, “All the rights to all the people”. The group started the march at the State Capitol grounds.

A group rallying for more school funding is situated outside the Science Museum of Virginia.

This group is rallying for more school funding.
This group is rallying for more school funding. (Source: Olivia Ugino/NBC12)

A group rallying for rent relief is also gathered in the front of the Science Museum.

A rent relief rally gathers in front of the Science Museum.
A rent relief rally gathers in front of the Science Museum. (Source: Olivia Ugino/NBC12)

State Delegate Jeff Bourne and other state lawmakers layout legislation plan ahead of the General Assembly’s Special Session.

State Delegate Jeff Bourne and other state lawmakers have laid out legislation plans ahead of the Special Session.
State Delegate Jeff Bourne and other state lawmakers have laid out legislation plans ahead of the Special Session. (Source: Henry Graff/NBC12)

A group participating in the Fund Black Futures March has also gathered outside the State Capital.

Fund Black Futures March.
Fund Black Futures March. (Source: OliviaUgino/NBC12)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.