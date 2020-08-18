Groups rally downtown to protect gun rights, rent relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple groups are marching in rallies to protect gun rights, defunding the police, rent relief and school funding in downtown Richmond on the first day of the General Assembly’s Special Session.
One of the groups, a militia group, was seen chanting, “All the rights to all the people”. The group started the march at the State Capitol grounds.
A group rallying for more school funding is situated outside the Science Museum of Virginia.
A group rallying for rent relief is also gathered in the front of the Science Museum.
State Delegate Jeff Bourne and other state lawmakers layout legislation plan ahead of the General Assembly’s Special Session.
A group participating in the Fund Black Futures March has also gathered outside the State Capital.
