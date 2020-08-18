George Rogers Clark statue at University of Virginia found covered in red paint

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The George Rogers Clark statue housed by the University of Virginia was found covered in red paint on Monday morning.
The statue, which calls Clark the “Conqueror of the Northwest,” shows him on horseback before attacking a group of Native Americans.
Crews from the university got to work cleaning the paint from the statue shortly after it was discovered.
The University Police have no suspects at the time.
The Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville has been a frequent target of red paint vandalism as well.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.