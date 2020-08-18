Forecast: Best weather day of the week but more rain coming soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Best weather day of the week on Tuesday with lowered humidity this afternoon and only a slim rain chance. Most areas stay dry.
TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s (Rain Chance: 10%). Lowered humidity in the afternoon
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few morning showers then scattered PM storms likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely. Heavy rain likely with a flash flood potential. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs low 90s
