Flag Commission selects top 5 designs; final vote scheduled for September

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Flag Commission selected their top five flag designs Tuesday morning. These will be made into flags and run up the flag pole in front of the Old Capitol next Tuesday.
A final vote on the winning flag will take place on September 2.
The flag selected on September 2 will head to the November ballot and must be approved by a majority vote. If it does, it will become the next state flag of Mississippi.
If not, the process will begin again for a vote next November.
Friday, the commission selected the top 9 designs which were put on the MDAH website. Mississippians were allowed the chance to vote for their favorite design in a non-binding poll.
Over 90,000 votes were cast.
