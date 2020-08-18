Facing $2.7 billion revenue shortfall, Gov. Northam lays out spending priorities ahead of special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ahead of a special session of the General Assembly set to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia’s Governor is laying out a path forward when it comes to new state spending priorities.
Governor Ralph Northam is laying out an updated revenue forecast and how the state plans to deal with it all. Facing a $2.7 billion revenue shortfall over the next two years, Northam told a committee of state lawmakers Tuesday it could have been worse.
The Democratic governor won’t invest in expanding early childhood education, tuition assistance and creating free community college.
Northam maintains teachers and state workers will still see a pay increase along with more investments in behavioral health.
“In the budget cycle, we are only about six weeks into the fiscal year,” Northam said. “Decisions that we make today will affect everything that happens throughout the rest of the two-year budget cycle. And this matters because we don’t know how long the pandemic will go on.”
Northam is also putting forward three proposals aimed at addressing voting challenges amid COVID-19 including $2 million for prepaid return postage on all absentee ballots sent out for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Both the senate and house gavel-in starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The lawmakers plan to take up dozens of criminal justice reforms, but one proposal, in particular, is expected to spark an intense battle: a push to change a law that allows police to charge people with felony assault even if the arresting officers aren’t seriously hurt.
Previously, Governor Northam laid out his priorities for the session that include:
Access to Broadband
According to a report, nearly 200,000 K-12 students and 60,000 college students across Virginia don’t have access to broadband at home. That’s why Northam says he is proposing $85 million to expand access to broadband for unserved communities, especially since many schools have implemented online learning.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Northam is proposing a $15 million investment in Virginia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which play a large role in reducing educational inequities.
Police and Criminal Justice Reform
The governor’s office released the following items that will be a priority:
- Expand the criteria for which a law enforcement officer can be decertified, to include officers who are terminated due to law or policy violations or resign during an ongoing investigation;
- Empower Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board to initiate decertification proceedings when de-certifiable conduct is brought to the Board’s attention, regardless of written notice from a local law enforcement department;
- Require law enforcement officers to intervene when they see a colleague engaging in or attempting to engage in unlawful use of force;
- Standardize law-enforcement training across Virginia through development of statewide minimum training standards, curriculum, and lesson plans, to include use of force tactics;
- Mandate information-sharing between hiring agencies and previous employers and strengthen the vetting process of newly-hired officers;
- Create best practices for Civilian Review Panels and empower localities to establish review panels;
- Diversify the Criminal Justice Services Board’s Committee on Training to include representatives from civil rights and community organizations, and require opportunities for public input into the development of training standards.
Northam says he plans to work closely with legislators on other measures not outlined, including proposals related to behavioral health, fair and free elections, and racial equity.
The session could take several weeks to complete and lawmakers are meeting outside of the Capitol so they can practice social distancing.
