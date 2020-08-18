Chesterfield police investigating suspicious death

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a suspicious death after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a yard in Ettrick.
Police were called to a home in the 3300 block of Main Street for a report of a male victim laying in a yard on Monday, August 17.
Antwan M. Bowers, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.
