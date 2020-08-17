Washington hires Jason Wright as NFL’s first Black president

Washington hires Jason Wright as NFL’s first Black president
The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post before an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. (Source: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Hannah Eason | August 17, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 10:33 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as the team’s president, making him the first-ever Black team president and the youngest, NBC Washington reports.

Wright will be in charge of the team’s business operations during a significant time, as it goes through the process of changing its name and logo from Washington Redskins to Washington Football Team.

“I’ve been watching this team with interest long before I knew I could become part of it,” Wright said in a statement. “I believe in Dan Snyder’s vision for this organization, and I am looking forward to partnering with Coach Rivera.”

“Together, we will define the future of the Washington Football Team,” Wright said in a statement.

NBC4 reports Wright spent seven years in the NFL with San Fransisco, Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona. He most recently worked at McKinsey & Company in D.C, NBC Washington reports.

Wright will replace former president Bruce Allen, who was fired at the end of last year.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.