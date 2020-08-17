Washington hires Jason Wright as NFL’s first Black president

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - The Washington Football Team has hired Jason Wright as the team’s president, making him the first-ever Black team president and the youngest, NBC Washington reports.
Wright will be in charge of the team’s business operations during a significant time, as it goes through the process of changing its name and logo from Washington Redskins to Washington Football Team.
“I’ve been watching this team with interest long before I knew I could become part of it,” Wright said in a statement. “I believe in Dan Snyder’s vision for this organization, and I am looking forward to partnering with Coach Rivera.”
“Together, we will define the future of the Washington Football Team,” Wright said in a statement.
NBC4 reports Wright spent seven years in the NFL with San Fransisco, Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona. He most recently worked at McKinsey & Company in D.C, NBC Washington reports.
Wright will replace former president Bruce Allen, who was fired at the end of last year.
