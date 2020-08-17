Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 861, positivity rate decreases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 108,282 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday - a 861 case increase since Monday.
The state total stands at 2,396 deaths with 8,849 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,502,044 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped 6.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday; the total number is now 751. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,970 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,090 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,684 cases, 237 hospitalizations, 81 deaths
- Henrico: 4,189 cases, 357 hospitalizations, 187 deaths
- Richmond: 3,425 cases, 342 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Hanover: 716 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Petersburg: 546 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 174 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
