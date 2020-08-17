Virginia’s COVID-19 cases increase by 734, positivity rate decreases slightly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 107,421 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday - a 734 case increase since Sunday.
The state total stands at 2,385 deaths with 8,767 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,369,037 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped slightly to 7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
One new outbreak was reported on Monday; the total number is now 742. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,877 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 6,027 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,623 cases, 234 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Henrico: 4,149 cases, 354 hospitalizations, 187 deaths
- Richmond: 3,404 cases, 336 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Hanover: 703 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Petersburg: 544 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 173 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
