Virginia to consider reducing penalty for assaulting police

Virginia's lawmakers will return to the capital for a special session in August to consider policing reform. (Source: wvir)
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press | August 17, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 10:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers plan to take up dozens of criminal justice reforms during a special legislative session this week, but one proposal in particular is expected to spark an intense battle: a push to change a law that allows police to charge people with felony assault even if the arresting officers aren't seriously hurt.

A bill by Senate Democrats would downgrade the charge of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer from a felony to a misdemeanor.

The proposal is one of an array of reforms drafted in Virginia since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police prompted a nationwide protest movement.

Lawmakers will also consider bills to ban the use of police chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

