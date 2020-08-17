USPS mail delay concerns have voters asking about Election Day voting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s governor says the Trump administration appears to be trying to suppress the vote this November. Now Ralph Northam and voter registrars across the state are fielding plenty of questions about mail delays and what it could mean for the election.
“With what’s going on in Washington, and this looks like obvious attempts to suppress the vote with hindering the postal service. I mean to me, that’s just totally unacceptable,” said Northam.
Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 General Election in Virginia. But Friday, Sept. 18, is technically the first day you can vote early, if your voter registrar office isn’t open on Saturday, Sept. 19.
In Virginia, you have a few options to vote before Election Day. First is absentee voting. You can have a ballot mailed to you or you can print one off from the state board of elections website, fill it out and mail it back in, no excuse needed. But that ballot return needs to be postmarked by Election Day and received by your voter registrar’s office by Nov. 6.
In the commonwealth, there’s also in-person early voting. But there’s a cutoff to that, which is the Saturday before Election Day. After that, it’s all in the mail or you have to show up on Nov. 3.
“What makes our democracy strong in this country, and in Virginia as well, is everybody that is registered to vote to have that opportunity to cast their ballot on Election Day or during the absentee time,” said Northam.
A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service is working with state and local election officials to talk delivery process. Voters must use first-class mail at least to get their ballots to their registrar’s office. If you are using the postal service, get your ballot in the mailbox at least a week early for a timely delivery.
NBC12 reached out to the state Republican party for a statement and has not received a response.
