RPS discussing reopening plans, police presence at tonight’s school board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School board is set to meet Monday night as the district plans to start the virtual school year.
The all-virtual meeting can be streamed on Facebook at this link on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.
Board members will discuss updates to reopening plans:
- Students will receive their schedules the week of Aug. 31
- Virtual classes will start at 9:15 a.m. everyday with required attendance
- Factors for reopening in spring semester, like local positivity rates and potential vaccines
During Monday’s school board meeting, school leaders will hear an update on a 90-day review of RPS’s relationship with Richmond police.
This comes after superintendent Jason Kamras said he would ask the board to remove school resource officers from school buildings.
The school board will hold a community meeting on police in schools on Monday, Aug. 24.
