RPS discussing reopening plans, police presence at tonight’s school board meeting

RPS discussing reopening plans, police presence at tonight’s school board meeting
(Source: WAFB)
By Hannah Eason | August 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 11:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School board is set to meet Monday night as the district plans to start the virtual school year.

The all-virtual meeting can be streamed on Facebook at this link on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Board members will discuss updates to reopening plans:

  • Students will receive their schedules the week of Aug. 31
  • Virtual classes will start at 9:15 a.m. everyday with required attendance
  • Factors for reopening in spring semester, like local positivity rates and potential vaccines

During Monday’s school board meeting, school leaders will hear an update on a 90-day review of RPS’s relationship with Richmond police.

🔊Don't forget to tune in this evening to the virtual meeting of the RPS School Board. The meeting will be live-streamed...

Posted by Richmond Public Schools on Monday, August 17, 2020

This comes after superintendent Jason Kamras said he would ask the board to remove school resource officers from school buildings.

The school board will hold a community meeting on police in schools on Monday, Aug. 24.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.