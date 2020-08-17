Richmond youth choir teaming up with musicians to remotely record holiday songs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond youth choir is teaming with local musicians to remotely record winter and holiday songs.
Spring events and any in-person programs such as rehearsals and concerts, were canceled due to COVID-19 for Richmond’s City Singers Youth Choirs. While online instruction and virtual choir projects continued, the future was unknown.
“Almost immediately, voice professionals across the globe became aware that singing together poses a very high risk of transmission,” said Executive and Artistic Director, Leslie Dripps. “The very fabric of what we do - sing together - came unraveled. Even now, choirs everywhere don’t know how they’ll survive.”
Together Dripps and City Singers Director of Voice Pedagogy, Margaret Woods - a professional soprano on voice faculty for VCU and the University of Richmond - came up with the idea to for City Singers Youth Choirs to work with a variety of musicians to record an album remotely.
“Research shows that singing in person is not responsible for the time being, so we needed to create a project which checked a variety of boxes: something that was artistically strong, provided unique instructional value to our singers, expressed appreciation for the beautiful diversity in Richmond, and could be executed as remotely as needed,” says Dripps.
Collaborators for the holiday album will include singer Frankie James, string quartet Rosette, soprano Sarah Walston, members of No BS Brass Band, jazz bandleader Jason Jenkins and guitarist Andrew McEvoy. The songs will feature the voices of City Singers Youth Choirs.
