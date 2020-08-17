Planning commission to vote on Richmond Black Lives Matter art installation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond may soon join seven other U.S. cities in establishing a Black Lives Matter art instillation.
The Richmond planning commission has on its consent agenda to pass the legislation for a temporary art instillation on East Grace Street between 8th and 9th streets.
The block is near the Virginia State Capitol and Richmond’s City Hall. The Office of the Attorney General, St. Peter Catholic Church and the Federal Courts building also line the block.
The idea formulated from a petition started by Anedrea Bourne from Venture Richmond. According to the petition, the mural would serve as a way to demonstrate support to Richmond’s broader community, especially the Black community, and show support for an end to racial inequality and injustice.
The area has heavy foot traffic during days or worship and the General Assembly session. The Public Art Commission recommends the project’s approval under the condition that it meets Department of Public Works standards.
The mural, which will include large, yellow letters, would complement similar installations in Minneapolis, Brooklyn, Denver, Seattle, Charlotte, NC; Washington, DC; Tulsa, OK; and soon Baltimore.
