Richmond approves Black Lives Matter art installation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will soon join seven other U.S. cities in establishing a Black Lives Matter art instillation.
The Richmond planning commission unanimously approved on Monday the temporary art instillation on East Grace Street between 8th and 9th streets.
The block is near the Virginia State Capitol and Richmond’s City Hall. The Office of the Attorney General, St. Peter Catholic Church and the Federal Courts building also line the block.
Nonprofit Venture Richmond will work with community members and artists on the project. The hope is that rather than simply mimicking other solid yellow murals in other communities, Richmond’s will be unique.
The idea formulated from a petition started by Anedrea Bourne, deputy executive director of Venture Richmond. According to the petition, the mural would serve as a way to demonstrate support to Richmond’s broader community, especially the Black community, and show support for an end to racial inequality and injustice.
“We began working on this project in June, and by choosing to follow the appropriate guidelines for approvals and permitting, working with properties adjacent to the mural site, and talking to community groups and artists, we hope that the mural will continue to have an impact,” Bourne said.
The area has heavy foot traffic during days of worship and the General Assembly session. The Public Art Commission recommends the project’s approval under the condition that it meets Department of Public Works standards.
The mural would complement similar installations in Minneapolis, Brooklyn, Denver, Seattle, Charlotte, NC; Washington, DC; Tulsa, OK; and soon Baltimore.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.