Reckless driving charge set aside in church van crash that killed 4

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Prosecutors have set aside the reckless driving charge against the driver in the crash that killed four church members in Blackstone in 2019.
The charge against Robert Lee Allen was Nolle Prosequi in Dinwiddie General District Court on Monday morning. Monday’s procedure means this charge can be brought back or additional ones could be filed.
State police said the Shiloh Baptist Church van was traveling west on Route 460 when it slowed to make a turn into a church parking lot on May 28, 2019.
Police said a Ford-450 truck, driven by Allen, was pulling a trailer loaded with metal and rear-ended the van, which caused it to overturn several times before it landed on its side. The truck ran off the side of the road and hit a guardrail.
State police said there were 11 passengers in the van, four of whom died at the scene.
Allen, 47, was then charged with reckless driving in relation to the accident about two weeks later, but that charge has now been set aside.
The church members were traveling to Mt. Zion for a revival.
