Officials: Water safe to drink in Chesterfield, but emergency water restrictions remain in place

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has declared emergency water restrictions for all its water customers.
Significant flooding caused the temporary shutdown of Chesterfield’s water treatment plant and emergency repairs are needed at the City of Richmond’s Jahnke Road pump station, which supplies water to Chesterfield and portions of Powhatan County.
Customers are asked to conserve water for essential use only and immediately stop all irrigation.
While emergency restrictions are in place to help reduce demand on the water system, the water is safe to drink.
This all comes after officials said storms dropped about 9.8 inches of rain on the county over the weekend.
Many roads are still closed due to flood damage, so residents are asked to only travel when necessary.
For more information, customers can contact Chesterfield Utilities Customer Service Center at 804-748-1291.
