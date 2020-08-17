News to Know for Aug. 17: Deadly overnight shooting; Emergency water restrictions; School employee positive for COVID-19; Driest day of week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun returns to start the work week! Here’s a quick look at our forecast and top stories to help start your day.
The sun is back and gives us time to dry out before high rain chances return. Monday will be the driest day of the week.
Late-night, isolated showers come back into the forecast on Tuesday.
Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a gas station near Shockoe Bottom.
Several vehicles, including some motorcycles, were seen leaving the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Chesterfield County has declared emergency water restrictions for all its water customers.
Significant flooding caused the temporary shutdown of Chesterfield’s water treatment plant and emergency repairs are needed at the City of Richmond’s Jahnke Road pump station, which supplies water to Chesterfield and portions of Powhatan County.
Customers are asked to conserve water for essential use only and immediately stop all irrigation. While emergency restrictions are in place to help reduce demand on the water system, the water is safe to drink.
For more information, customers can contact Chesterfield Utilities Customer Service Center at 804-748-1291.
Residents can return home after a voluntary evacuation order was lifted near the dam at Lakeview Park after the area saw historic flooding with close to a foot of rain.
Officials say that water levels at the dam decreased on Sunday morning. More than 150 residences in several neighborhoods near Falling Creek were evacuated Saturday evening.
Despite less rain, residents are urged to plan their travel around road closures and barriers.
That wasn’t the only area hit by heavy rains and flooding this weekend. Take a look at pictures and videos from around the area here.
Students in Amelia County head back to school today, despite a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
We’re told the person did not contract the virus at a school but was on a school campus as recently as last Wednesday.
The elementary school received a deep cleaning, and the county plans to hold in-person classes. But students in middle and high school along with school staff will now be required to wear masks.
Any student that refuses to wear a mask will be given a space for virtual learning.
Let’s start with the good news: no new deaths were reported yesterday. The death toll since march now stands at 2,381.
More than 900 cases were reported yesterday, bringing the total to more than 106,000. The positivity rate is 7.2 percent.
There may be a breakthrough in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for a saliva test.
Officials say results can be determined in under three hours and tests are expected to cost about $10 per sample.
According to the COVID Tracking Project, testing is down in 17 states, but test positivity rates are up in 34 states. That means an increased percentage of tests come back positive.
Richmond police are working to find out who removed the Marcus-David Peters sign from the Lee Circle.
The sign was removed Saturday night into early Sunday morning. There’s now a make-shift sign in its place.
RPD says no city agency was involved in taking down the sign, and they believe it may have been removed to spark more violence.
If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Removal of the Lee Monument is among the priorities Governor Northam wants to be brought up during the special session that begins tomorrow.
Lawmakers will also have a major budget shortfall to tackle. Northam says it’s to the tune of $2.7 billion.
The governor says he knows there’s a need for cuts but he thinks they can be made without jeopardizing jobs. He also wants to extend an eviction moratorium until April of next year.
The action comes amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic while states expand mail-in voting options.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off today, but it will be mostly virtual due to the pandemic.
Today’s primetime speakers include New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michell Obama.
The convention continues through Aug. 20.
