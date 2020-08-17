Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man, finds meth lab materials in truck

An alert LCSO deputy observed the red Toyota pickup in the parking lot of the Trevilians Dollar General. Richard Hines was found with the vehicle and taken into custody for the Rockingham County charges without incident. Drug paraphernalia was located during the search incident to his arrest and additional suspected narcotics were located inside the vehicle. In searching the back of the vehicle, a bag containing items consistent with the making of Meth was located. Deputies immediately set up a safe zone and contacted the Louisa Narcotics Task Force, and the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team to insure proper investigation and collection of these items. Additional charges are pending.