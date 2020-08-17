Henrico offering well water testing

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico residents using well or spring water can test their water quality in September.
Through the Virginia Household Water Quality Program, residents can get samples tested for pH, hardness, fluoride and contaminants.
The Henrico office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will provide testing kits. Testing is conducted at Virginia Tech and will provide recommendations on addressing problems with the water.
Residents should register by Sept. 11 by calling (804) 501-5160. Cost is $60 and test results are confidential.
Participants will pick up collection kits on Sept. 21 and return their samples on Sept. 23 at the Henrico Extension office, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.