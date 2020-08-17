Forecast: More seasonable for the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun returns to start the work week with a couple days of beautiful weather before our next frontal system passes.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Looks to be the driest day of the week! Lows upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mainly dry with late night isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with AM rain & PM storms likely. Lows mid 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
