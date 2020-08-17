First ‘pod’ concert in Richmond to be held at Bon Secours Training Center

By Hannah Eason | August 17, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 10:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-area’s first pod concert will be held at the Bon Secours Training Center.

Virginia native Keller Williams will perform at the inaugural pod-seating concert on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The training center is the former location of the Washington Redskins’ Training Camp in Richmond near the Science Museum of Virginia.

Each ticket is valid for a 4-person or 6-person “pod.” There is a 6-foot space between each pod and masks are required when entering or leaving the venue.

Attendees can bring food and nonalcoholic beverages in a “soft-sided” cooler. One cooler is permitted per pod.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. on TheBroadberry.com. For more concert dates and additional information, visit this link.

