First ‘pod’ concert in Richmond to be held at Bon Secours Training Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-area’s first pod concert will be held at the Bon Secours Training Center.
Virginia native Keller Williams will perform at the inaugural pod-seating concert on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
The training center is the former location of the Washington Redskins’ Training Camp in Richmond near the Science Museum of Virginia.
Each ticket is valid for a 4-person or 6-person “pod.” There is a 6-foot space between each pod and masks are required when entering or leaving the venue.
Attendees can bring food and nonalcoholic beverages in a “soft-sided” cooler. One cooler is permitted per pod.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. on TheBroadberry.com. For more concert dates and additional information, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.