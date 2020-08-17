First Alert Weather Day: Monday evening severe storm risk

Storms could bring damaging wind gusts 4 to 9pm

2nd Wettest August with more rain ahead
By Nick Russo | August 17, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT - Updated August 17 at 11:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is now a First Alert Weather Day because of the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms from 4pm to 9pm.

Any storms that develop Monday evening could bring damaging wind gusts capable of knocking down trees and powerlines. There is a heightened risk for trees getting knocked down because the ground is saturated from the heavy rain over the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Central Virginia in a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe storms.

There is a threat for a few strong to potentially severe storms late this afternoon and early in the evening.
There is a threat for a few strong to potentially severe storms late this afternoon and early in the evening.

We do not expect any additional flooding issues today because these storms will move quickly.

Storms will first develop west of Richmond from 4 to 5pm.

The hour by hour shows storms developing north and west of Richmond between 4 and 5:30pm.
The hour by hour shows storms developing north and west of Richmond between 4 and 5:30pm.

The most likely time for metro Richmond to see storms between 5pm and 8pm.

The hour by hour shows a line of strong to potentially severe storms sliding across Metro Richmond between 5 and 8pm.
The hour by hour shows a line of strong to potentially severe storms sliding across Metro Richmond between 5 and 8pm.

After 8pm, the storm threat will wind down as the storms weaken and slide away from our region.

The storms will start to weaken after 8pm as they push away from Central Virginia.
The storms will start to weaken after 8pm as they push away from Central Virginia.

