First Alert Weather Day: Monday evening severe storm risk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is now a First Alert Weather Day because of the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms from 4pm to 9pm.
Any storms that develop Monday evening could bring damaging wind gusts capable of knocking down trees and powerlines. There is a heightened risk for trees getting knocked down because the ground is saturated from the heavy rain over the weekend.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of Central Virginia in a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe storms.
We do not expect any additional flooding issues today because these storms will move quickly.
Storms will first develop west of Richmond from 4 to 5pm.
The most likely time for metro Richmond to see storms between 5pm and 8pm.
After 8pm, the storm threat will wind down as the storms weaken and slide away from our region.
