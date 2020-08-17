Fifth Third Bank hosting virtual hiring events in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fifth Third Bank is hosting two virtual hiring events in Richmond.
The first event will be Tuesday, Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 20 from 5-8 p.m.
“Fifth Third hopes to hire up to 30 mortgage processors, eight underwriters and three team managers in the Richmond area. Representatives of the Bank – including, talent acquisition team members, head of mortgage credit and fulfillment, director of national mortgage processing and the director of national mortgage underwriting – will be interviewing candidates and answering questions about Fifth Third,” a release said.
Those interested should apply online, have their resume ready and should have processing and/or mortgage underwriting experience. Interviews will be conducted online during the above times.
For more details about the event, contact Sherry VanVugt at 616-653-5146 or Sherry.VanVugt@53.com.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.