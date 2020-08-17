Dominion Energy acquires solar project in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy has acquired a 62.5-megawatt Madison Solar generating facility in Orange County.
The facility was acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables and will be owned by Dominion Energy’s contracted assets arm.
Fall Church-based Northrop Grumman Corporation believes the facility will provide enough renewable power to the grid to match 100 percent of its Virginia manufacturing and office operations’ electricity use.
“If we can help our customers – both large and small – add more renewables and provide cleaner electricity,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion’s executive vice president and co-chief operating officer, “that’s a win for our customers and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
About 660 acres of land along State Route 20 in Locust Grove is being purchased to house the solar development.
“Our mission of powering a sustainable future one project at a time drives us to create valuable partnerships and projects,” said Cassidy DeLine, vice president of Project Finance, Cypress Creek Renewables. “Our collaboration with Dominion and Northrop Grumman on the Madison project reinforces our commitment to developing solar in the nation’s largest wholesale electricity market, PJM, and delivering long-term benefits for Orange County, Va.”
