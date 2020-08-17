DMV reopening more locations, driving tests centers next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening additional customer service and driving test locations on Aug. 24.
Specific services will be available by appointment only at the following locations:
- Courtland, 27426 Southampton Pkwy
- Hopewell, 300 N. Main St.
- Marion, 1595 N. Main St.
- Staunton, 17 1st St.
Road skill testing sites will be open at the following locations:
- Farmville, 300 N. Virginia St.
- Galax, 7565 Carrollton Pike
- Sterling, 100 Free Court
Locations opened for limited, appointment-only services starting on May 18. Visit dmvNOW.com for a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public.
