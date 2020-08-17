1 dead after shooting near Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning near Shockoe Bottom.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street around 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Several vehicles, including several motorcycles, were seen leaving the area as officers arrived.
Anyone with information about this incident or these vehicles is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can remain anonymous.
