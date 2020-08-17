Celebrate RVA creates safe space for virtual learning

“We believe in love and joy and how that can impact the heart of a child. We believe that joy from something as simple as a birthday party can transform a child and impact their lives in countless ways,” Celebrate RVA writes on their website. “All children deserve to experience joy and be given the opportunity to celebrate their special day, no matter their circumstances. We host birthday parties for underserved children in Richmond who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to have a party for their special day.”