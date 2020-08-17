Celebrate RVA creates safe space for virtual learning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As students get back to learning virtually in the fall, the nonprofit Celebrate RVA is stepping up to ensure some Richmond Public Schools students have a safe place to go if their parents are in need of childcare.
Celebrate RVA was founded by Julia Warren in order to throw birthday celebrations at no cost to families.
“We believe in love and joy and how that can impact the heart of a child. We believe that joy from something as simple as a birthday party can transform a child and impact their lives in countless ways,” Celebrate RVA writes on their website. “All children deserve to experience joy and be given the opportunity to celebrate their special day, no matter their circumstances. We host birthday parties for underserved children in Richmond who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to have a party for their special day.”
While the organization is now delivering “birthday bags” to families instead of hosting parties, they are using their space inside of The Oliver Apartments for a new purpose.
“We’ve turned this space into a virtual learning environment for the kids in the income-restricted development in which we are located,” explained Warren.
She says so far, five children whose parents will be working during the day when school starts, are registered for “Celebrate School.”
“We have two second-graders, a fourth-grader, a pre-kindergartner and a kindergartner,” she explained.
Warren says the day will start by ensuring there is never crowding in one area. Each family will get a text when it is time to bring their child in for a temperature check before heading to their socially distanced desk.
Students, staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks, and there is a rigorous hourly, nightly and weekly cleaning schedule in place.
Through donations and community members purchasing items from an Amazon Wishlist, Celebrate RVA is providing students with school supplies and health and safety items such as hand sanitizer.
“Parents are extra stressed, kids are not around their friends, they are not seeing family and so we want to take in that social-emotional piece too,” said Warren.
At each child’s desk is a mental health check-in, the children can point to how they are feeling, ranging from “I’m great,” to “I am having a really bad day and need some help.”
“[We want to] say we are here to support you academically, and we want to know how you’re doing,” she explained.
Warren says throughout the day there will be opportunities for students to get outside, play and take in the fresh air, to ensure students are not simply staring at a computer screen for hours at a time.
“We are passionate about celebration and though that has always looked like birthday parties, we are here to celebrate the academic needs and social-emotional needs,” she said.
