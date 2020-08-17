Benedictine postpones fall football

Benedictine postpones fall football
Benedictine College Preparatory in Goochland County, Virginia. (Source: Benedictine College Prep)
By Marc Davis | August 17, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT - Updated August 17 at 11:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Benedictine will postpone its fall football season and will look to play in the spring, Cadets head coach Greg Lilly told NBC12 on Monday.

Lilly’s Cadets are the defending VISAA Division I state champions and the latest program in the area to pull the plug on fall football. VHSL public school teams will begin practices in February, and most local private schools will do the same.

Life Christian is currently the only area program that has yet to officially postpone its fall football campaign.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.