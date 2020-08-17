Approx. 60% of Amelia County students return to school via hybrid learning, 40% virtual

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Amelia County students returned to learning Monday with nearly half the population split on how they wanted to proceed with their education.
Amelia County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori Harper said roughly 40% of families selected the virtual learning options for students, while roughly 60% chose hybrid, in-person learning.
This comes after an Amelia Elementary School employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
“This person was on school premises on August 10 and 11 and had direct contact with two other employees who are now quarantined,” Harper said. “Multiple areas of Amelia County Elementary School received an additional deep cleaning.”
Harper added the decision to move forward with reopening schools on Monday was approved by the Piedmont Health District.
"He will not be going to the public school," said Deborah Smith, whose grandson attends school in Amelia County.
For Smith, health and safety were at the forefront for her family’s decision on returning to learning, including the impact on other loved ones.
"We have an almost 90-year-old, my mother, at home," she added.
For many, this decision was not easy. Randy Patterson said his family ultimately decided to homeschool their children, versus the online or hybrid option with ACPS.
“Amelia has great schools, great teachers; I just didn’t approve of them opening schools just yet,” he said.
Patterson added the recent diagnosis of an Amelia Elementary School employee testing positive for COVID-19 last week does not help ease his mind.
“I just feel more comfortable keeping them where I’ve got them,” he said.
“Amelia County Public Schools has, and will continue to consult with the Piedmont Health District on a regular basis,” Harper said. “If the Piedmont Health District recommendations change, Amelia County Public Schools will make appropriate changes.”
Meanwhile, for students who selected hybrid, in-person learning, their classrooms looked a bit different than prior years.
For Elementary students (grades PK-5), they attend school four days a week (M, T, TH, F).
“The average in-person class size is 12 with desks 3-6 ft. apart and desk shields,” Harper said.
Middle and High School students are attending school two days each week in either a Monday/Tuesday “A” group or Thursday/Friday “B” group.
“The average middle school and high school class is seven students with desks 6 ft. apart,” Harper said. “Wednesdays are reserved for teacher preparation of virtual and hybrid learning, meetings, professional development, and contact with students engaged in virtual learning.”
Additionally, all students, regardless of the school level, are also required to wear masks in school. This is a change that came late in the day Sunday.
“At the end of last week, after a staff member tested positive for Covid 19, the school board decided that it would be safer for all school staff and students to wear masks,” said School Board Chairman Mike Neller. “We realize that this is short notice, but it is all the time we had. The CDC recommends that everyone in public settings wear face coverings. Because they also say elementary students may have difficulties, we decided that masks would only be required for middle and high school students. If students refuse to wear a mask, they will provided a space for virtual learning.”
As for how virtual learning went Monday, Smith said her grandson is already starting school as an overachiever.
“He did some of tomorrow’s work; he did the math section and stuff he likes,” she said.
The school system is also not allowing visitors on campus in an effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure.
For more on the ACPS return to learning plan, click here.
