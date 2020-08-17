Approx. 60% of Amelia County students return to school via hybrid learning, 40% virtual

“At the end of last week, after a staff member tested positive for Covid 19, the school board decided that it would be safer for all school staff and students to wear masks,” said School Board Chairman Mike Neller. “We realize that this is short notice, but it is all the time we had. The CDC recommends that everyone in public settings wear face coverings. Because they also say elementary students may have difficulties, we decided that masks would only be required for middle and high school students. If students refuse to wear a mask, they will provided a space for virtual learning.”