‘We knew we had to help’: Midlothian daycare expands to accommodate working families

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Bright Ideas Enrichment Center has expanded its services to accommodate working families with school age children.
The daycare offers virtual learning assistance to students 5-11 years old. Open classrooms are being rearranged to accommodate social distanced study tables and create an environment conducive to virtual learning with Wi-Fi, study nooks and ample space.
“As an essential service provider, we have worked diligently to remain open for front-line workers needing child care throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” director Deborah Brown said. “When our local schools announced their upcoming school year plans of initially remaining virtual, we immediately started receiving phone calls from anxious parents concerned with finding appropriate care for their children while they worked all day. We knew we had to help.”
The new learning program will begin Sept. 8. The daycare’s hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To register your child, contact them at 804-897-9050, mcachildcare@aol.com or BrightIdeasCenter.com.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.