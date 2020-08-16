Virginia’s Blue Ridge launches hilarious ‘imperfect’ solutions to fight cabin fever

ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - Your trip to the Dixie Caverns might have been canceled, but to the tourism office of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, these ads are the next best thing.
“With my favorite local establishments temporarily closed, I personally started to feel the effects of cabin fever and began brainstorming ways to entertain myself,” said marketing manager Shannon Terry. “What started as a personal joke turned into a light-hearted way to showcase the cool spots in the region that people are missing.”
Check out these ads that contain hilarious substitutes to activities in Virginia’s Blue Ridge:
