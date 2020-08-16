Two toddlers, brothers ages 1 and 3, found dead in a hot car in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old died in Shelby Co. today after getting locked in a hot car.
The two toddlers were brothers and according to the Shelby Co. coroner, the boys were playing outside at a home off Hwy 25 in Montevallo, when they managed to lock themselves inside the car sometime between 3:00 and 3:30 in the afternoon.
It is unclear how long the children were in the car before they were found.
The Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
