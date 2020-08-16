Study to measure percentage of Virginia children with COVID-19 antibodies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will conduct a study in Northern Virginia to measure the proportion of children and teens with COVID-19 antibodies.
An ongoing study in the commonwealth found that approximately 2.4% of adults in Virginia have COVID-19 antibodies. This study will find how that number compares to pediatrics.
“The Commonwealth’s low exposure rate among adults is a testament to Virginians’ sacrifice and dedication in battling this virus,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “But as a pediatrician, I know children are often impacted by disease in a different way than adults.”
Northern Virginia was selected for this project due to the number of pediatric cases in the region. Northam said in a release that the area’s population is also diverse in terms of ethnicity, socioeconomic status and race, which provides a comparison to the rest of Virginia.
Inova Children’s Hospital will recruit up to 1,000 participants between infancy and 19-years-old who live in Northern Virginia and receive care at participating clinic sites.
Blood samples will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which indicate that a person had a COVID-19 infection in the past. The test does not determine if one is currently infected with the virus.
In addition to antibodies, VDH will analyze risk factors for COVID-19 infection, including age, underlying health conditions, sociodemographic characteristics, history of COVID-19 infection in households and childcare exposures. Preliminary results for the study are expected by mid-September.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.