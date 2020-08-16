Sign honoring Marcus-David Peters removed from Lee circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sign that unofficially renamed the area around the Robert E. Lee statue has been removed from the grass circle.
The area was renamed “Marcus-David Peters Circle” by Richmond protesters in honor of Marcus-David Peters, a VCU alum who was killed by police during a mental episode.
The sign was removed between Saturday night and early Sunday. Since then, a plastic bag was used to re-create the sign, which is surrounded by a garden and vegetation.
NBC12 has reached out to Capitol Police in regards to the sign’s removal. This article will be updated with additional information as it is acquired.
