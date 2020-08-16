Sign honoring Marcus-David Peters removed from Lee circle

A sign made out of a plastic bag that reads "Marcus-David Peters Circle" was put in the sign's place after it was removed on Saturday night. (Source: Hannah Eason)
By Hannah Eason | August 16, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 2:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A sign that unofficially renamed the area around the Robert E. Lee statue has been removed from the grass circle.

A plastic bag reading "Marcus-David Peters Circle" has been placed in the original sign's place.
A plastic bag reading "Marcus-David Peters Circle" has been placed in the original sign's place. (Source: Hannah Eason)

The area was renamed “Marcus-David Peters Circle” by Richmond protesters in honor of Marcus-David Peters, a VCU alum who was killed by police during a mental episode.

The sign was removed between Saturday night and early Sunday. Since then, a plastic bag was used to re-create the sign, which is surrounded by a garden and vegetation.

NBC12 has reached out to Capitol Police in regards to the sign’s removal. This article will be updated with additional information as it is acquired.

