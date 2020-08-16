School employee in Amelia County diagnosed with COVID-19

A staff member at Amelia County Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: Amelia County Elementary School)
By Hannah Eason | August 16, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 4:16 PM

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - A staff member at Amelia County Elementary School has been diagnosed for COVID-19, a statement from the division’s superintendent said on Sunday.

The person was on school premises on Aug. 10-11 and had direct contact with two other employees, who are now in quarantine.

The statement from Division Superintendent Lori Harper said the person did not contract the virus at school.

Multiple areas of the elementary school received additional deep cleaning and the school will reopen on Monday.

“When asked if Amelia County Public Schools could still open schools on Monday, the Piedmont Health District said that Amelia County continues to have a low incidence of COVID-19 and that Amelia County Public Schools may still open schools on Monday,” Harper said in a statement.

Harper said the division will continue to work with the Piedmont Health District and adapt to changes in guidance.

Parents wishing to switch their student from hybrid in-person instruction to virtual instruction can do so by contacting their child’s school on Monday.

