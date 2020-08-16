River City Seltzer sets grand opening for September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After cancelling the March event due to COVID-19, Bryant’s Cider is launching River City Seltzer in Shockoe Bottom.
“We’ve tried a few of the mainstream seltzers and were unimpressed,” said Jerry Thornton, owner and maker of Bryant’s and River City Seltzer. “We wanted to make something better.”
The seltzers feature natural sugars, real fruit and are debuting with two flavors: peach made with real peaches, and “Unicorn Fuel” made with organic rose hips and hibiscus.
Both seltzers have 0 grams of sugar, low carbs and are 4.3% ABV.
“We wanted to create a completely natural seltzer without any processed ingredients, and we are thrilled with the outcome,” Thornton said. “The light body and low ABV are great on the weekends and not having the weird aftertaste most seltzers have makes it much more refreshing.”
The River City Seltzer and Bryant’s Cider tasting room will open at 2114 E. Main St. on Sept. 11-13.
For more information, follow @rivercityseltzer on Instagram.
