Man killed in two-car accident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday.
Investigators said it happened in the 4200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard, around 2 a.m.
They said the driver of a 2008 Honda sedan was traveling south on Hopkins Road when it struck a 2012 Toyota that was turning onto Hopkins Road, from Meadowdale Boulevard.
The adult male driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
At this point, the investigation indicates that both speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash.
