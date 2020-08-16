‘Little Kicks’: Richmond Kickers bringing soccer program to backyards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kids can learn how to play soccer from the comfort of their backyards through the Richmond Kickers’ “Little Kicks” program.
Instructors will come to your backyard or neighborhood field to host weekly sessions that focus on soccer instruction, drills and games.
The sessions are $15 per child per week and run for 6-10 weeks. The program is open to children 3-8 years old.
“As a parent during these trying times, I want to create a sense of normalcy for my children as much as possible. What’s more normal than kids playing soccer in the backyard?” commented Little Kicks Director, Amy MacKenzie. “Our talented instructors look forward to bringing Little Kicks to your doorstep.”
For more information on “Little Kicks,” visit this link.
