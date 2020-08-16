Hyproponic greenhouse opening in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - In a $17 million dollar investment, a commercial greenhouse is coming to Goochland County.
Greenswell Growers, Inc. will establish an innovative hydroponic greenhouse in the county’s West Creek Industrial Park.
The greenhouse will create 27 new jobs and internship opportunities for local high school students. In its first three years of production, the greenhouse is expected to produce 3.7 million pounds of leafy greens. The company has committed to donating five percent of its production to area food banks, including Goochland Cares and Feed More.
“Greenswell Growers is proud to bring our large-scale indoor growing facility to Goochland where we will provide delicious, safe, and sustainably grown leafy greens that are good for our community—while giving back to our community,” said Chuck Metzgar, Chairman of the board at Greenswell Growers. “We will accomplish this goal while at the same time using innovative packaging that reduces plastic and increases the shelf life of our product by over 200 percent.”
According to a press release from Gov. Ralph Northam, the facility will produce 28 times more product per acre than a traditional farm and will be the fifth of its kind in the U.S.
“Indoor, hydroponic agriculture is a growing industry nationwide, and thanks to companies like Greenswell Growers, the Commonwealth is well-positioned to remain a leader in agricultural innovation,” Northam said.
The company will use natural and artificial light to grow produce year-round. It has also worked with Dominion Energy to ensure the facility’s energy will come from non-carbon sources.
Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball called the investment a “great win for the region and the commonwealth.”
“As we focus on economic recovery in Virginia, the company’s significant investment, new job opportunities, and commitment to the local community will make a positive impact,” Ball said.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture worked with Goochland County to secure the project. Northam approved a $130,000 grant from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to assist Goochland County with the project, which the county will match with local funds. Funding and services from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support the company’s job creation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.