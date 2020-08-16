Henrico nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve as child advocates

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A nonprofit in Henrico is seeking volunteers to work in the court system on behalf of abused or neglected children.
Henrico County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, will hold a virtual information session at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and an in-person session at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3. The in-person session will be held at 3001 Hungary Spring Road, Suite A.
The organization will hold a 14-session training program for volunteers beginning on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Henrico CASA has worked closely with the court for 25 years. Working typically 10-12 hours per month, advocates gather information on a child’s circumstances to supplement information provided to the court. During fiscal year 2019-20, volunteers served 401 children and donated 13,532 in volunteer hours.
Volunteers must apply by Friday, Sept. 11, be at least 21 years old and have regular access to a computer. Volunteers must also attend all training sessions. Applicants will be interviewed, fingerprinted and undergo criminal background and reference checks.
If you are interested in applying but unable to attend an information session, contact Markella Maschas at 804-501-1671 or mas042@henrico.us. For an application or more information, go to henricocasa.org.
