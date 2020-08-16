Forecast: Flooding continues to shut down roads this Sunday morning/afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Roads remain closed across metro Richmond (especially Chesterfield County) due to yesterday’s major rainfall.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. Light to moderate rainfall continues in some places this AM. Drier weather expected for the afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Looks to be the driest day of the week! Lows upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated storm towards evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with PM storms likely. Lows mid 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
