Driver charged with DUI in deadly Chesterfield 2-car crash; victim identified

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department has charged a driver with DUI and identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Sunday.
Investigators said it happened in the 4200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Aug. 16.
Police said the driver of a 2008 Honda sedan was traveling west on Meadowdale Boulevard when the driver ran a red light and hit a 2012 Toyota Scion TC that was heading south on Hopkins Road.
The driver of the Toyota, Justus M. Taylor, 20, of Chester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Honda, Francisco J. Beltran Perez, 20, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized and was issued summonses for driving under the influence and no operators license.
Police continue to investigate and say additional charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
