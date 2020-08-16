Colonial Heights lifts voluntary evacuation orders near Swift Creek

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City of Chesterfield officials have lifted the voluntary evacuation for the residents along Swift Creek. City crews were able to complete the work necessary to prevent immediate erosion according to city officials.
The city will continue to monitor the dam as the flood waters continue to spill over. Residents are advised to stay away from immediate area of the dam.
Sherwood Drive at Swift Creek will remain closed. City has additional staff to provide fire and medical coverage for the Sherwood Hill subdivision.
Residents needing to exit Sherwood Hill will follow Forestview Dr. to Swift Creek Ln. then turn right onto Branders Bridge Rd. Whitehouse Rd. will take resident back to the Boulevard.
