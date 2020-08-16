Chippenham Parkway closed in both directions near Jefferson Davis Highway due to flooding

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chippenham Parkway remains closed in both directions near Jefferson Davis Highway Sunday morning due to flooding.
The Virginia Department of Transporation (VDOT) tweeted the closure Saturday around 10:30 p.m., saying the closure would continue overnight.
Chesterfield County remains in a state of emergency, with more than 40 roads and intersection closed because of high water and downed trees.
VDOT and local police are reminding drivers to never try and drive through a flooded roadway.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.