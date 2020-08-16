Chesterfield wins best large county achievement award

Access on Demand offers same day transportation services for residences that have a disability, live in a low-income household or are over the age of 60. Travel is available to Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Ft. Lee, Hopewell, Richmond and parts of Henrico County. The cost is $6 per car for a one-way trip and only requires a 2-hour notice. Chesterfield won “Best Large County Achievement” in recognition of this service.