Chesterfield wins best large county achievement award

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County won three 2020 Achievement Awards from the Virginia Association of Counties, including one of the highest recognitions: “Best Large County Achievement Award.”
The county won awards for three innovative programs: Access on Demand, the First Responders and Multicultural CommUNITY Cup, and “The Basics.”
Access on Demand offers same day transportation services for residences that have a disability, live in a low-income household or are over the age of 60. Travel is available to Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Ft. Lee, Hopewell, Richmond and parts of Henrico County. The cost is $6 per car for a one-way trip and only requires a 2-hour notice. Chesterfield won “Best Large County Achievement” in recognition of this service.
The First Responders and Multicultural CommUNITY Cup was a regional partnership between Chesterfield, Henrico, Richmond and Virginia State Police. The event brought the communities together for a day of soccer, community building and family activities. One goal of the event was to educate the community about the roles of public safety officials.
“The Basics” teaches five clusters of parenting and caregiving behaviors that embody what most experts find important in cognitive and social-emotional development in infants and toddlers. Strategies included print materials, videos, media, social media, workshops, playgroups, tool kits and partnerships with child and health care providers.
“Chesterfield is constantly striving to serve our citizens even better through innovative programs and initiatives like the ones being recognized,” said Joe Casey, county administrator. “Chesterfield remains committed to building relationships with our community and bettering the lives of our citizens.”
Chesterfield County received the Best Achievement Award in 2019 and Best Large County Achievement Award in 2017 and 2018.
