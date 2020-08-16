Chesterfield announces free August COVID-19 testing events

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health Department is hosting additional free testing events for county residents.
Testing is limited and appointments should be made prior to arrival by calling the health department at 804-318-8207.
Testing events are at the following locations and times:
Walk-up event: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 5-7 p.m.
Crystal Lake Apartments
3501 Meadowville Blvd.
Walk-up event: Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12–2 p.m.
Jeff Davis Flea Market
5700 Jefferson Davis Highway
Drive-thru event: Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 5–7 p.m.
Journey Christian Church
3700 Price Club Blvd.
