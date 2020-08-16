Chesterfield announces free August COVID-19 testing events

By Hannah Eason | August 16, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 7:32 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health Department is hosting additional free testing events for county residents.

Testing is limited and appointments should be made prior to arrival by calling the health department at 804-318-8207.

Testing events are at the following locations and times:

Walk-up event: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 5-7 p.m.

Crystal Lake Apartments

3501 Meadowville Blvd.

Walk-up event: Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12–2 p.m.  

Jeff Davis Flea Market 

5700 Jefferson Davis Highway

Drive-thru event: Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 5–7 p.m.

Journey Christian Church

3700 Price Club Blvd.

