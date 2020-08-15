VDH reports 10 new outbreaks, 900+ COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 105,750 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 912 case increase since Friday.
The state total stands at 2,381 deaths with 8,701 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,332,938 people have now been tested. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, dropped slightly to 7.1 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Ten new outbreaks were reported on Saturday; the total number is now 738. Three of the new outbreaks were in long-term facilities. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 15,770 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 5,969 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 4,596 cases, 234 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Henrico: 4,068 cases, 351 hospitalizations, 187 deaths
- Richmond: 3,339 cases, 327 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Hanover: 695 cases, 81 hospitalizations, 33 deaths
- Petersburg: 537 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 19 deaths
- Goochland: 171 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.